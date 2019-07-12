Jason Donovan, Sheridan Smith and Jac Yarrow are joined by Andrew Lloyd Webber for Joseph opening

Laurence Connor's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has opened at The London Palladium and guests came along to celebrate.

The production stars newcomer Jac Yarrow in the title role alongside Sheridan Smith as The Narrator and Jason Donovan as Pharaoh.This new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's musical marks 50 years since the piece was first released as a concept album.

It has choreography from JoAnn M Hunter, design from Morgan Large, lighting from Ben Cracknell and sound from Gareth Owen. Casting is by Stuart Burt with children's casting by Joanne Hawes.

The show has run in the West End, Broadway and all over the world. Songs included in the piece are "Any Dream Will Do", "Close Every Door To Me", "Jacob and Sons", "There's One More Angel In Heaven" and "Go Go Go Joseph". It tells the biblical story of Joseph and his eleven brothers.



