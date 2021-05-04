John Cleese comedy special to be streamed on-demand throughout May

A special John Cleese comedy show is being streamed across May.

Titled Why There Is No Hope, the comedy special was filmed live on stage at Cadogan Hall in London.

The 60-minute piece sees Cleese provide a plethora of insights and gags as he navigates a variety of modern day issues, while also reflecting on his own successes with the likes of Monty Python's Flying Circus, Fawlty Towers and A Dish Called Wanda.

The show is available to watch across the month of May via the link below, with tickets costing £15.