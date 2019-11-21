Jessie J and more join & Juliet West End opening night celebrations

The smash-hit new musical & Juliet, based on the back catalogue of Max Martin, had its West End opening night at the Shaftesbury Theatre, with a number of guests joining the cast to celebrate during the curtain call and after the show.

The cast is led by Miriam-Teak Lee as Juliet alongside Oliver Tompsett, David Bedella, Cassidy Janson, Arun Blair-Mangat, Melanie La Barrie, Jordan Luke Gage and Tim Mahendran.

Directed by Luke Sheppard (In the Heights), the show imagines what would happen if Shakespeare's Juliet rebelled against her story and didn't die at the end of the play, carving out a life for herself instead. The show features tunes from the massive catalogue of Martin music, including Jessie J, Katy Perry, The Weeknd and Backstreet Boys. Book is by David West Read.

WhatsOnStage gave the show a five-star write-up, saying "if music be the food of love, then & Juliet serves up an all-you-can-eat buffet of the highest standard."

Choreography is by Jennifer Weber, set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Paloma Young, musical supervision, orchestration and arrangement by Bill Sherman, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Gareth Owen, video design by Andrzej Goulding, musical direction and additional arrangements by Dominic Fallacaro and casting by Stuart Burt.

& Juliet is currently booking until May 2020.