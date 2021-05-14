Jersey Boys to head out on tour later this year

Jersey Boys will embark on a UK tour in late 2021.

Featuring the tunes of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons such as "Beggin'", "Sherry", "Walk Like a Man", "December", "1963 (Oh What a Night)" and "Big Girls Don't Cry", it is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe. The musical is the true story of the group's rise to fame.

Jersey Boys, which originally opened 18 March 2008 at the Prince Edward Theatre before moving to the Piccadilly Theatre in March 2014, was formerly the sixth longest-running musical in the West End.

The tour will commence at the New Wimbledon Theatre on 25 November 2021 and is booking through to 12 November 2022, with further dates and casting to be announced.

Tickets go on sale next week.