Jennifer Saunders attends The Boy Friend opening night at the Menier Chocolate Factory

Guests celebrated with stars at the opening night of The Boy Friend at the Menier Chocolate Factory last night.

Sandy Wilson's 1953 musical is set in a finishing school in the south of France, where forbidden boy friends are forever popping through the French windows to sing and dance. The show was adapted into a film in 1971 starring Twiggy, who won two Golden Globes.

Janie Dee, Adrian Edmondson, Amara Okereke, Tiffany Graves, Issy Van Randwyck, Dylan Mason and Jack Butterworth star in the show, alongside Tom Bales, Ryan Carter, Chloe Goodliffe, Matthew Ives, Bethany Huckle, Emily Langham, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson, Annie Southall, Peter Nash and Robert Portal.

The Boy Friend has direction by Matthew White, while choreography and associate direction is by Bill Deamer, design by Paul Farnsworth, lighting designer by Paul Anderson, sound design by Gregory Clarke, hair and wig design by Richard Mawbey, musical supervision and direction by Simon Beck and orchestration by David Cullen.

The production will run to 7 March.