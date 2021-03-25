Jennifer Nettles to create musical about 17th-century poisoner Giulia Tofana

Grammy Award-winninf singer Jennifer Nettles, who has appeared in a plethora of stage shows, is said to be working on a musical about Giulia Tofana.

Tofana is relatively unknown to most but the 17th century Italian spent a large amount of time acting as a "slow poisoner" – reportedly drugging hundreds of abusive husbands to help their wives escape.

According to historical records, Tofana confessed to aiding in the deaths of over 600 men (though this may have been a slight exaggeration, historians believe). Nettles has told Deadline that the project is her "great white whale". She is now on the look-out for a book writer to help the project move forwards after penning 12 numbers during lockdown.

Tofana was (history spoilers) eventually executed for her work, after being tortured for her crimes.

We await further news on the project.