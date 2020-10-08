Jenna Russell to join Christina Modestou for live-streamed concert from Southwark Playhouse

Jenna Russell will join Christina Modestou for a live-streamed and in-person concert from Southwark Playhouse.

Russell, known for her roles in Fun Home, The Bridges of Madison County and a plethora of other major productions, will be performing a variety of her favourite tunes from the venue on 25 October alongside Modestou in a multi-camera set-up.

Unlimited £10 tickets are available from the Southwark Playhouse website, while a limited number of audience seats are also available. It will not be available via catch-up.

The show is part of an ongoing series of concerts penned by Modestou and Rebecca Hickey, with musical direction by Richard Wetherell. Other guests joining Modestou for non-streamed evenings include Waylon Jacobs (this Sunday), Oliver Tompsett (next Sunday) and Renée Lamb (1 November).