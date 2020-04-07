Jenna Coleman, David Morrissey and Denise Gough to perform virtual play readings for charity

Jenna Coleman, David Morrissey and Denise Gough will perform in a series of virtual play readings beginning this month.

Entitled "The Remote Read", the event is a collaboration between UK-based platform CurtainCall and US non-profit Apples and Oranges Arts, who will raise money not only for out-of-work technicians and creatives but also The Felix Project, a scheme that helps redistribute food to charities and schools.

The shows will see the actors perform script-in-hand over Zoom. The first live performance will take place in mid-April, with more information available on the CurtainCall website.

Co-founder of CurtainCall, Matt Humphrey said: "At a time when the whole world is consuming content, yet studios and theatres across the globe have shut down, we wanted to get talented creatives and technicians working together again. Our community is passionate about collaborating on creative projects, and The Remote Read is going to help them do just that."