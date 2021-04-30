Jason Robert Brown's 13 musical film on Netflix announces cast

Casting has been revealed for the forthcoming Netflix adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's Broadway musical 13.

With music and lyrics by Brown and a script by Robert Horn (Tootsie), the film is currently rehearsing in Toronto ahead of a summer shoot. It is directed by Tamra Davis, responsible for Crossroads and three episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

A release date is to be confirmed but is said to be in the autumn of 2021.

According to Deadline, appearing in the film will be Eli Golden, Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Wyatt Moss, Liam Wignall, and Khiyla Aynne.

Brown's show follows New York teenager Evan Goldman as he's forced to move with his mom to Indiana.

The show is notable for having launched the careers of several future stage and screen talents: pop star Ariana Grande, Elizabeth Gilles (Dynasty), and Graham Phillips (Riverdale), among them. A West End production by the National Youth Music Theatre, ran at the Apollo Theatre in 2012, directed by Brown.