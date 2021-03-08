Jane Eyre, Twelfth Night, Royal Ballet and more to be broadcast on Sky Arts' Freeview channel

The Sky's very much the limit when it comes to stage shows being broadcast on Freeview right now, with Sky Arts' dedicated channel providing weekly stage goodies for those cooped up at home and missing the magic of live performance.

So without further ado, we're running through what you might be interested in catching.

Funnily enough, Jane Eyre will kick off just after the 21st Annual WhatsOnStage Awards end – so you can make it a stagey evening!

There's a Royal Ballet triptych featuring a stunning adaption of A Midsummer Night's Dream.





Saturday 13 March – National Theatre's Twelfth Night – 6.00am

Saturday 13 March – David Bowie's Glass Sider Tour – 11.00pm

Sunday 14 March – National Theatre's Jane Eyre – 9.00pm

Monday 15 March – Opera North: Trouble in Tahiti' – 6.00am

Monday 15 March – Royal Ballet: Ashton Triple Bill – 6.55am