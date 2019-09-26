Jamie Parker, Anjana Vasan, Amanda Wilkin and Jack Farthing to star in Barbican's Gabriel

Alison Balsom's Gabriel, which was first staged at Shakespeare's Globe in 2013, will be revived at the Barbican for one night in October.

Balsom's piece, which runs as part of the venue's season of classical music, sees characters from monarchs to watermen cross paths in a narrative tied together by Purcell's music.

Appearing in the show will be Jamie Parker (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Anjana Vasan (A Doll's House), Jack Farthing (Poldark) and Amanda Wilkin (Emilia).

The piece's creative team will be composed of Harry Bicket (music director), Samuel Adamson (text), Dominic Dromgoole (director) with musical performances by Balsom (trumpet), Elizabeth Watts (soprano), Christopher Lowrey (countertenor), Gwilym Bowen (tenor) and Guildhall School Chorus.

Gabriel runs at the Barbican on 21 October.