Jamie Lloyd discusses his West End season with Emilia Clarke, James McAvoy and Jessica Chastain

The award-winning director has a year-long season at the Playhouse Theatre

Emilia Clarke, James McAvoy and Jessica Chastain, all of whom appear in Jamie Lloyd's ongoing season
© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

As his West End season continues at the Playhouse Theatre, Jamie Lloyd discusses his approach to classic texts and what he enjoys most about working with actors.

Cyrano de Bergerac with James McAvoy runs until the 29 February, before Emilia Clarke makes her West End debut in The Seagull. After that, Jessica Chastain will appear in A Doll's House.

Watch Lloyd below, as he picks up the Critic's Circle Theatre Award for Best Director.

