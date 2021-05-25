Jack Holden talks making his playwriting debut with Cruise

Jack Holden's one-man play Cruise premiered at the West End's Duchess Theatre last week to critical acclaim.

Based on a true story Holden was told whilst volunteering for Switchboard, the LGBTQ listening service, the play pays tribute to a generation decimated by HIV and AIDs.

Produced by Aria Entertainment and Lambert Jackson, marking their West End debuts, Cruise is billed as "an urgent, moving and inspirational new play with live music and spoken word."

It centres on Michael Spencer, who prepares to go out with a bang on what he expects to be his last night on earth after being diagnosed with AIDs in the 1980s. But when he unexpectedly survives, what kind of life can he now live?

Writer and performer Jack Holden's acting credits include War Horse in the West End and Ink at the Almeida Theatre. Cruise marks his West End debut as a playwright.

We caught up with Holden, DJ and composer John Elliott and producer Katy Lipson to find out more about it. Cruise continues until 13 June 2021.