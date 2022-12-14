Jack and the Beanstalk at The London Palladium – first look images

Production images have been released ahead of this evening's press night at The London Palladium for Jack and the Beanstalk.

Joining usual panto suspects Julian Clary, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers and Gary Wilmot in the cast this year are Dawn French, Alexandra Burke, Rob Madge, Louis Gaunt and Natalie McQueen.









Alongside producer and director Michael Harrison, the creative team also includes choreographer Karen Bruce, set designer Mark Walters, costume designer Hugh Durrant, lighting designer Ben Cracknell and sound designer Gareth Owen. Composition and orchestrations are by Gary Hind.

Tickets for performances through to 15 January are on sale below.