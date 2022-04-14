It's A Wonderful Life opera to have UK premiere in ENO season

The ENO has unveiled its forthcoming season.

As part of the line-up, the organisation will host the UK premiere of the operatic version of hit movie It's A Wonderful Life, penned by Jake Heggie. The production will star Danielle De Niese (Man of La Mancha) in her ENO operatic debut.

Also in the season is another instalment in Richard Jones' staging of The Ring Cycle as well as a production of Korngold's The Dead City (Die tote Stadt), starring Allison Oakes and Rolf Romei.

Tinuke Craig (Jitney) will direct Jeanine Tesori's contemporary opera Blue, which concerns police violence against African American communities, while Górecki's Symphony of Sorrowful Songs will also be staged.

Revivals include Phelim McDermott's acclaimed Akhnaten and Calixto Bieito's Carmen, while Jo Davies will oversee the ENO's first ever production of Gilbert and Sullivan's The Yeomen of the Guard. Christof Loy's will also bring a production of Puccini's Tosca to the UK.

There will be free tickets for under 21s, as well as major discounts for under 35s, while ticket prices for everyone will begin at £10.