Indecent Menier Chocolate Factory remaining March tickets to be sold for £20

All remaining tickets in March for the Menier Chocolate Factory's performances of Indecent will be sold at £20 each, it was announced today.

David Babani, artistic director of the venue, commented: "We are enormously proud to be staging Paula Vogel's award-winning Indecent – it's an extraordinary piece of theatre with a company that deserves to be seen. Inspired by Scott Rudin's stance on Broadway, we have decided to sell all remaining tickets for March's performances at £20. Our doors are open, and we want to share this important piece of theatre with audiences across the capital."

Paula Vogel's piece is about the staging of a controversial play at the turn of the 20th century. Rebecca Taichman directs the production, which stars Alexandra Silber as The Middle (Female), Peter Polycarpou as The Elder (Male), Beverly Klein as The Elder (Female), Cory English as The Middle (Male), Molly Osborne as The Ingenue (Female), Finbar Lynch as The Stage Manager and Joseph Timms as The Ingenue (Male).

They will be joined by Merlin Shepherd as The Clarinettist, Anna Lowenstein as The Violinist, and Josh Middleton as The Accordionist. Choreography is by David Dorfman, with set design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, US sound design by Matt Hubbs, projection design by Tal Yarden, music direction by Merlin Shepherd and music by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva.

The show runs from 13 March and tickets will go on sale from 6am on 11 March.