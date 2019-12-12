First In the Heights movie full length trailer released

The first trailer for the In The Heights movie has been officially revealed.

Set in New York's Washington Heights, the musical tells the story of a Hispanic-American community over the course of three days.

The film stars Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace, Dascha Polanco, Stephanie Beatriz, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera and more, with Lin-Manuel Miranda also appearing as Piragüero in his show, which has a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes (who also writes the screenplay for the film).

After running on Broadway from 2008 to 2011, the piece had its UK premiere at Southwark Playhouse in 2014 before transferring to the King's Cross Theatre, where it ran from 2015 to 2017 and won three Olivier Awards.

The film directed by Jon M Chu, is scheduled to be released in June 2020.