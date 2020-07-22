Immersive Lapland experience to open this Christmas as planned with social distancing measures

Immersive festive experience Lapland has announced it will open as planned this Christmas.

The 2020 season will run from 14 November to 24 December, and will feature a four-hour show where families are able to follow the original story of Father Christmas and the land of the elves.

All punters will be grouped in individual "family bubbles" to allow for social distancing, while there will be a limited capacity, auto-flushing toilets, hygiene stations, sanitiser dispensers and more.

Mike and Alison Battle, co-founders and producers of Lapland, said: "As we all know 2020 has been a year like no other and when faced with the unprecedented challenge of COVID-19, we took the decision early on to do everything in our power to keep our magical doors open!

At LaplandUK we never forget that childhood is fleeting and that each child will only experience Christmas once in their life at a given age and we believe that's something worth fighting for! It has been an extraordinarily tough year for everyone so it feels like there's never been a better time to ‘honour childhood together'. To quote our head of the toy factory - Whittle the Elf: 'Let's make Christmas 2020 our most magical Elf-tastic year ever!' "

The event will take place at Winkfield Row in Ascot, with tickets going on sale later this month.