Immersive Arkham Asylum, created with DC, to open next autumn

An immersive show titled Arkham Asylum is set to open in London next autumn.

Based on the famous fictional institution from the Batman series (which also spawned a series of successful computer games) – the experience is created by Department Studios, Myriad Entertainment and Warner Bros Themed Entertainment, in association with DC.

The piece will see audiences take on the role of Gotham City citizens, wandering through the asylum and encountering the likes of Scarecrow, Catwoman, Poison Ivy and more.

Producers are set to partner with suicide prevention charity: Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), to raise awareness around CALM's services.

Director Simon Evans (Staged) explains: "Myriad pursues great stories, and the trust Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and DC have put in us to write an original narrative, based on beloved DC characters, is an extraordinary privilege. The concept has been seven years in the making. This won't just be an event; it'll be a ground-breaking and nuanced piece of theatre: working with the best collaborators; attracting new audiences to live performance; building on the legacy by allowing fans to get closer than ever. We can't wait to push at the boundaries of what's possible with this type of work."

Tickets go on general sale on 29 October 2021.