Idris Elba comes to the Young Vic for the Tree London premiere

Idris Elba came to the Young Vic last night to celebrate the London premiere of Tree, which opens at the south London venue following an initial run at Manchester International Festival.

The piece is directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah and is inspired by Elba's album Mi Mandela, which was first released in 2014 and was prompted following the actor's performance as Nelson Mandela in Long Walk to Freedom.

Loading...

The full cast is composed of Christian Bradley (Orpheus Descending), Lucy Briggs-Owen (Out of Water), Sinéad Cusack (King Lear), Kurt Egyiawan (Mood Music), Enoch, dancer Anna-Kay Alicia Gayle, Joan Iyiola (The Duchess of Malfi), Anthony Matsena (Sadler's Wells young associate), dancer Daniella May, Patrice Naiambana (Barber Shop Chronicles), Mbulelo Ndabeni (director of N'da Dance Company) and dancer and choreographer Andile Sotiya.

The blend of drama, music and dance follows Kaleo (Enoch) journey into the soul of contemporary South Africa. Jon Bausor designs, Gregory Maqoma choreographs, Jon Clark lights the production, Paul Arditti is sound designer and Duncan McLean is video designer. The piece has dramaturgy by Mongiwekhaya, casting by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher, association direction by Paul Morris and dialect coaching by Penny Dyer.