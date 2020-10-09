Iain Glen, Will Young and more to star in Theatre Royal Windsor season

Casting has been announced for upcoming season of shows at Theatre Royal Windsor.

Iain Glen and Charlotte Emmerson will star in a socially distanced production of Frank Vosper's adaptation of Agatha Christie's Love From A Stranger from 20 to 24 October, alongside Liza Goddard and Ben Nealon.

Jenny Seagrove will take on a lead role in a revival of Alan Bennett's The Lady in the Van, alongside Matthew Cottle, Sara Crowe and Ashley D Gayle. Elizabeth Counsell, Ashley D Gayle and Matthew Cottle complete the cast. The piece runs from 27 to 31 October.

From 3 to 7 November, Felicity Kendal, Tom Conti, Charlie Stemp, Robert Duncan, Eric Carte and Elizabeth Carter will appear in William Douglas Home's classic comedy Lloyd George Knew My Father.

Will Young, Andrew Lancel, Isaac Lancel-Watkinson and Beatrice Curnew will finally perform in A Thousand Clowns from 10 to 14 November.

The new shows join the existing Love Letters, which you can find out more about here.