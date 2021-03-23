I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical online run full casting announced

Full casting has been revealed for the King's Head Theatre's streamed production of I Wish My Life Were Like a Musical.

Captured at the north London pub theatre, the musical explores the highs and lows of being a musical theatre performer. It will premiere on 22 April as part of the venue's digital season of work and is set to be available on demand.

The cast will be composed of Charlotte O'Rourke (Mamma Mia!) and Charlotte Anne Steen (Bat Out of Hell) as well as Luke Bayer (alternate Jamie in Everybody's Talking About Jamie) and Lucas Rush (Rock of Ages, Jesus Christ Superstar).

With music and lyrics from Alexander S Bermange and direction / choreography from Chris Whittaker (Sing Yer Heart Out for the Lads, National Theatre), tickets are available now via the King's Head website.

Co-arrangements are by Jerome van den Berghe with lighting by Clancy Flynn. Bermange also acts as musical director, co-arranger and pianist.