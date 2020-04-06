Veteran stage and screen actor Honor Blackman has died aged 94.

Blackman, known in the film world for her roles in The Avengers, Jason and the Argonauts and as Pussy Galore in Goldfinger, was born in London in 1925.

She had an exhaustive stage career, and, after attending the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 1940, appeared in a number of West End shows before making her film debut.

She starred in the hit musical play Mr & Mrs, based on the works of Noël Coward, and performed opposite Petula Clark in The Sound of Music in 1981. At the time, the production had the largest advance in British theatre history.

Later roles included Mrs Higgins in My Fair Lady, Bridget Jones's Diary, and in 2007 she took over the role of Fraulein Schneider in the West End production of Cabaret at the Lyric Theatre.