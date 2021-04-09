Hilary Bonner's Dead Lies to embark on UK tour

Crime novelist Hilary Bonner's Dead Lies to embark on a UK tour this autumn.

Directed by Joe Harmston (The Lover and The Collection'), the cast includes Clive Mantle ( Game of Thrones), Harriet Thorpe (Absolutely Fabulous), John Lyons (A Touch of Frost), Jacqueline Leonard (Coronation Street), Patrick Pearson (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) and Ashford Campbell (9 to 5 the Musical'').

Full dates and venues are to be revealed, with Bonner saying: "I am thrilled that Dead Lies is to be staged by one of the most dynamic and progressive production companies in British theatre, unafraid to forge forwards in these troubled times. And to have a director of Joe Harmston's calibre on board is a wonderful bonus. To tell the truth, I'm more than a little overwhelmed."

Produced by Red Entertainment, Dead Lies features political intrigue and drama as a charismatic TV figure sets his sights on Number 10 Downing Street.