Watch Hightide's series of monologues featuring Sophie Melville, Jade Anouka and more

New writing company Hightide is releasing a new series of monologues, with each performance being rolled out on a weekly basis on YouTube.

You can watch the three monologues available so far below, penned by Ben Weatherill, Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and Aisha Zia.

They feature performances by Jade Anouka, Katie Lyons and Sophie Melville, each recorded in isolation and directed by the company's artistic director Suba Das.