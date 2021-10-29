Heathers the Musical to return to The Other Palace

Exclusive: Heathers the Musical will return for a new run at The Other Palace in London.

Following the news that the venue had been bought by Bill Kenwright, Heathers will mark the first show at the venue since it was closed by the pandemic.

Directed by Andy Fickman, Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's musical is based on the iconic film of the same name, following a school girl, Veronica, who tries to fit in with the elitist clique of "Heathers".

It previously ran at the same venue and in the West End in 2018, going on to win the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical the subsequent year. Earlier this summer it returned to Theatre Royal Haymarket for a limited season.

Produced by Paul Taylor-Mills and Kenwright, the show will run for a season from 25 November to 20 February 2022.

Casting for the production is to be revealed, with the piece featuring choreography by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson. Further creatives are to be announced.

The show is also currently on its first tour, which closes on 11 December 2021.

Tickets for Heathers go on sale at 11am.