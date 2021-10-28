The Other Palace bought by producer Bill Kenwright

The new owner of The Other Palace has been revealed.

Producer Bill Kenwright, who has overseen some of the biggest productions in recent UK theatre history as well as the executive producer of Theatre Royal Windsor, has purchased the venue for an undisclosed amount.

Formerly owned by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the venue is home to two spaces – a large auditorium and a studio space. Previous shows housed at the venue include Eugenius!, Amélie, the award-winning Heathers the Musical, Be More Chill and The Wild Party.

Lloyd Webber purchased the venue, formerly known as the St James' Theatre, back in 2015.

Plans for the venue are to be unveiled soon – keep your eyes on WhatsOnStage for more.

Kenwright said, "Anyone who knows me… and that includes all of the current London theatre owners… knows that owning a theatre in London has never been on my bucket list.

"Andrew has been a friend and collaborator for over 40 years and when I heard that he was thinking of selling The Other Palace, that mindset altered. The Other Palace is a theatrical hub for new and exciting work where Andrew and his team have achieved so much. I had not only produced there, but also seen other productions both on the main stage and in the studio and had always felt the big hug that the theatre itself seemed to deliver. After nearly two years of pandemic chaos, it felt exactly the right moment for a positive step and a commitment to the future.

"As we continue to learn, discover, and plan the next chapter for the venue and how it will continue to play a key role in growing exciting new talent, and exhilarating work, we will be bringing back an old favourite so that The Other Palace's Christmas lights can well and truly start shining again. After these months of both literal and metaphorical darkness, it's a nice feeling."

Lloyd Webber said: "I have hugely enjoyed running The Other Palace, and we have enjoyed great success in this wonderful and unique place over the last 6 years. It is an amazing creative facility, and I am delighted that it will continue to be in safe hands under the stewardship of Bill Kenwright, who shares my passion and commitment for developing and nurturing young talent and new work."