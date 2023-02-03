Heathers the Musical announces 2023 tour cast

Heathers the Musical has unveiled the touring cast for its second on-the-road outing.

The fan favourite piece, which previously ran at the Other Palace and in the West End in 2018 and 2021, picked up the Best New Musical Award at the WhatsOnStage Awards in 2019. The show is currently playing through 2023 back at the Other Palace in central London.

Directed by Andy Fickman, with choreography by Gary Lloyd, musical direction by Will Joy, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson, the show is based on the seminal movie which starred Winona Ryder.

It tells the story of a high-school oddity, Veronica, who falls in with the coolest clique of them all – the Heathers.

The tour is set to open at Theatre Royal Windsor on 14 February, before visiting New Theatre Peterborough (28 February to 4 March), New Victoria Woking (7 to 11 March), Theatre Royal Brighton (14 to 18 March), Theatre Royal Bath (21 to 25 March), Theatre Clwyd (28 March to 1 April), Theatre Royal Plymouth (4 to 8 April), Regent Theatre in Stoke-on-Trent (11 to 15 April), Congress Theatre Eastbourne (18 to 22 April), Bord Gáis Energy Theatre Dublin (25 April to 6 May), York Opera House (9 to 13 May), Alexandra Birmingham (16 to 20 May), Orchard Theatre Dartford (23 to 27 May), Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury (30 May to 3 June), Everyman Theatre Cheltenham (6 to 10 June), Norwich Theatre (13 to 17 June), Sunderland Empire Theatre (20 to 24 June), Kings Theatre in Glasgow (27 June to 1 July), Liverpool Empire (4 to 8 July), Bradford Alhambra (19 to 22 July), the Hawth (1 to 5 August), Manchester Palace Theatre (8 to 12 August), Curve Leicester (15 to 19 August), Wales Millennium Centre (22 to 26 August), Blackpool Opera House (12 to 16 September), Hull New Theatre (26 to 30 September) and Darlington Hippodrome (3 to 7 October).

Appearing in this second tour will be Jenna Innes (Les Misérables) who takes on the role of Veronica Sawyer (originated by Carrie Hope Fletcher in the UK), and returning to the role of Jason ‘JD' Dean is Jacob Fowler (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella).

Also cast as the three maniacal Heathers will be Verity Thompson (Cinderella) as Heather Chandler, Elise Zavou (Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World) as Heather Duke and Billie Bowman (Heathers) as Heather Macnamara.

The cast is completed by Kingsley Morton (The Addams Family) as Martha Dunnstock, Alex Woodward (Mamma Mia!) as Kurt Kelly, Morgan Jackson (Mamma Mia!) as Ram Sweeney, Katie Paine (We Will Rock You) as Ms Fleming, Jay Bryce (Motown: The Musical) as Kurt's Dad/Big-Bud/Principal, Conor McFarlane (Once) as Ram's Dad/Veronica's Dad/Coach with Tom Dickerson (The Book of Mormon) as Beleaguered Geek, Lizzie Emery (Rent) as Midwestern Surfer Punk, Eliza Bowden (professional debut) as New Wave Party Girl, Eleanor Walsh (The Rocky Horror Show) as Drama Club Drama Queen, Summer Priest (Get Up, Stand Up!) as Young Republicanette, Maeve Byrne (Grease) as Stoner Chick, Liam Dean (Gypsy) as Hipster Dork and Markus Sodergren (Roles We'll Never Play) as Preppy Stud.

Tickets for select dates are on sale below.