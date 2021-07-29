Heathers casts past, present and future unite in fun video

Heathers casts past, present and future unite!

The musical has returned to the West End for a 12-week run at Theatre Royal Haymarket until 11 September 2021. Tickets for the show are on sale now.

In tandem with this, the show will begin its eagerly anticipated touring production at Leeds Grand Theatre from August.

Leading the cast in the West End are Christina Bennington as Veronica, Jodie Steele as Heather Chandler, alongside Bobbie Little as Heather Duke and Frances Mayli McCann as Heather McNamara.

On tour, the cast features Rebecca Wickes (Veronica Sawyer), Simon Gordon (JD), Maddison Firth (Heather Chandler), Merryl Ansah (Heather Duke) and Lizzy Parker (Heather McNamara). The eight were joined by former star Carrie Hope Fletcher for the fun video:

The tour will then visit cities throughout the UK, including Liverpool, Nottingham, Newcastle, Sheffield, Birmingham, Canterbury, Bristol, Belfast, Dublin, Manchester, Milton Keynes, High Wycombe, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's musical is based on the iconic film of the same name, following a school girl, Veronica, who tries to fit in with the elitist clique of "Heathers". It previously ran at The Other Palace and in the West End in 2018, going on to win the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical the subsequent year.

Choreography and associate direction is by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.