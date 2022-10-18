Cast announced for Shakespeare's Globe's Henry V, co-produced with Headlong

Shakespeare's Globe and Headlong have revealed casting for their upcoming production of Henry V.

Director Holly Race Roughan (who also serves as artistic director for Headlong) said: "Shakespeare's plays are packed with so many universal ideas, that they remain intriguingly relevant to contemporary society hundreds of years on. However, occasionally, one of his plays speaks to the present moment so directly, that it takes your breath away. Staging Henry V with the backdrop of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Brexit, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, feels like one of these moments. This play that teems with the anxiety of royal succession, nationalism, war and imperialism, rips through the centuries and offers us a chance to reflect on our present moment in a powerfully heightened way.

"We were keen when we embarked on this production to not make a history play, but to treat the play as if it were a new piece of writing that is in conversation with our immediate experience. Our hope is that through this stripped back production, and lean edit, there is space for the audience to bring their imagination and question with us our present situation."

Leading the company will be Oliver Johnstone in the titular role. He will be joined on stage (in alphabetical order) by Joséphine Callies (as Katherine/Boy), James Cooney (as Thomas/Orleans/Gower), Georgia Frost (as Nym/Michael Williams/Rambures), Jon Furlong (as Bardolph/John Bates/Constable of France), Joshua Griffin (as Bedford/Fluellen), Eleanor Henderson (as Queen of France/Prince Louis/Ambassador 1/Le Fer), Geoffrey Lumb (as King of France/Erpingham/Governor of Harfleur/Ambassador 2), Helena Lymbery (as Henry IV/Exeter) and Dharmesh Patel (as Scroop/Pistol/Montjoy/Officer). The casting director is Becky Paris.

Alongside Race Roughan, the creative team also includes Mona Camille (associate designer), Naeem Hayat (associate director), Azusa Ono (candle consultant and lighting designer), Max Pappenheim (composer and sound designer), Hattie Barsby (costume supervisor), Moi Tran (designer), Cordelia Lynn (dramaturg), Kate Waters (fight director), Glynn MacDonald (Globe associate for movement), Tess Dignan (head of voice), Malik Nashad Sharpe (movement director) and Katie Heath (seasonal voice coach).

In association with Leeds Playhouse and Royal and Derngate in Northampton, Henry V will run at the Globe's Sam Wanamaker Playhouse from 10 November 2022 until 4 February 2023, marking the history play's first staging in the space.

