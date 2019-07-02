Harry Potter and the Cursed Child new West End production photos

Images have been released offering a first look at the new cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The fourth West End Company of the show comprises Jamie Ballard as Harry Potter, Susie Trayling as Ginny Potter with Dominic Short as Albus Potter, Michelle Gayle as Hermione Granger, Rayxia Ojo as Rose Granger-Weasley and Thomas Aldridge as Ron Weasley and James Howard as Draco Malfoy and Jonathan Case as Scorpius Malfoy.

They are joined by cast members Lola Adaja, David Annen, Valerie Antwi, Emma Bown, Adrian Christopher, Craig Connolly, Robert Curtis, Tim Dewberry, Rachelle Diedericks, Blythe Duff, Antony Eden, Jim Fish, Thomas Gilbey, Elliot Grihault, Rosie Hilal, Joseph Horsford, Mia Hudson, William Lawlor, Susan Lawson-Reynolds, Ronnie Lee, Ryan J Mackay, Lucy Mangan, David Mara, Barry McCarthy, Marcus McKinlay, Kathryn Meisle, Gordon Millar, Duncan Shelton, Molly Shenker, Luke Sumner, Mark Theodore, Emma-May Uden, Madeleine Walker and Maddy Yates who complete the 42-strong company playing a variety of characters, including seven children who will alternate two roles.

The show is the eighth instalment in JK Rowling's Harry Potter series, written for the stage by Jack Thorne and Rowling and directed by John Tiffany. It tells of Harry Potter as an adult who is dealing with his teenage son Albus.

Movement is by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music and arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision and arrangements by Martin Lowe, and casting by Julia Horan CDG.