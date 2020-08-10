WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link
Theatre News

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child announces it will remain closed in the West End until February 2021

The record breaking show plans to be back in the new year

The cast and crew at the West End premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

The West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has publicly stated that it will remain closed until February 2021.

Posting the news on its social media channels, the ongoing record-breaking production has said that it has extended its suspension of performances until 21 February 2021.

The show has been closed since March 2020 in line with a general closure of all West End shows.

Many productions have already pushed back recommencement dates to spring 2021, with a variety of productions planning for world premieres from March. These include Andrew Lloyd Webber's new Cinderella musical, as well as the West End premiere of Disney's Frozen.

Ten ways to help the arts world during the pandemic

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...