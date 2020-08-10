Harry Potter and the Cursed Child announces it will remain closed in the West End until February 2021

The West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has publicly stated that it will remain closed until February 2021.

Posting the news on its social media channels, the ongoing record-breaking production has said that it has extended its suspension of performances until 21 February 2021.

Please see below for the latest updates on performances of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, London. If you hold a ticket for any of the affected performances, your point of purchase will be in touch directly. pic.twitter.com/2LnLPQMQYT — Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (@CursedChildLDN) August 10, 2020

The show has been closed since March 2020 in line with a general closure of all West End shows.

Many productions have already pushed back recommencement dates to spring 2021, with a variety of productions planning for world premieres from March. These include Andrew Lloyd Webber's new Cinderella musical, as well as the West End premiere of Disney's Frozen.