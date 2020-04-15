Hampstead Theatre to stream two more shows for free – Tiger Country and #AIWW: The Arrest of Ai Weiwei

Hampstead Theatre will live-stream two more productions for free as part of its online offering while venues remain closed.

Nina Raine's Tiger Country (which she also directs) will be available from 20 to 26 April. With a cast led by Indira Varma, the show follows what happens in hospitals during a seasonal upsurge.

Following that, Howard Brenton's #AIWW: The Arrest of Ai Weiwei will be streamed for free. With a cast led by Benedict Wong and based on transcripts between the iconic artist Ai Weiwei and the journalist/writer Barnaby Martin, the piece is available from 27 April to 3 May.

Both are available on the Hampstead Theatre website, with the Hampstead Theatre currently streaming the hit production of Drawing the Line. You can watch that below.