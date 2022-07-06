Hampstead Theatre announces four new shows including Richard Eyre's first original play

The Hampstead Theatre in north London has revealed it will host four world premieres this autumn.

Richard Eyre will write and direct his first original play, The Snail House, following the life of a government medical advisor. It plays from 7 September to 15 October.

After this, Rona Munro will provide the next instalment in her James Cycle plays – standalone text Mary. Set in 16th century Scotland, the show is to be directed by artistic director Roxana Silbert. It runs from 22 October to 26 November.

In the downstairs space, Georgina Burns' Ravenscourt will run from 23 September to 29 October. The piece follows Lydia, "a mental-health professional determined to make a difference".

The final show is award-winning playwright Joe White's Blackout Songs, directed by Guy Jones. Following two people who meet at an AA meeting, the show runs from 4 November to 10 December.

Silbert said: "I am delighted to announce four new plays, two of them by first time writers: one by Georgina Burns, a play written during the pandemic on our new writers' programme and one by esteemed director Richard Eyre. Both have come to playwriting later in life and we are proud to have supported them on their new journeys.

Alongside them, two world premieres: one by Rona Munro - part of the James Cycle - which through six plays tackle the history of Scotland; and Joe White whose beautiful, shape-shifting play about love, art and alcohol, is another Hampstead commission."