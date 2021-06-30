WhatsOnStage Logo
Hampstead Theatre pulls production following cast injury

The show has cancelled its final ten days of performances

Hampstead Theatre
The Hampstead Theatre has cancelled the ongoing run of The Death of a Black Man due to a cast injury, it has been announced.

In an update released this morning, the theatre said: "We regret to announce that all remaining performances of The Death of a Black Man (due to run until 10 July) have been cancelled. This is due to an injury to a cast member which has been aggravated in the course of the run; following medical advice we have regretfully decided that we should close the production early.

"All ticketholders for remaining performances will be contacted and offered the choice of either a full refund or credit for a future Hampstead production.

"Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

Alfred Fagon's play was directed by Dawn Walton and reopened the north London venue last month.

