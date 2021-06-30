Hampstead Theatre pulls production following cast injury

The Hampstead Theatre has cancelled the ongoing run of The Death of a Black Man due to a cast injury, it has been announced.

In an update released this morning, the theatre said: "We regret to announce that all remaining performances of The Death of a Black Man (due to run until 10 July) have been cancelled. This is due to an injury to a cast member which has been aggravated in the course of the run; following medical advice we have regretfully decided that we should close the production early.

"All ticketholders for remaining performances will be contacted and offered the choice of either a full refund or credit for a future Hampstead production.

"Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

Alfred Fagon's play was directed by Dawn Walton and reopened the north London venue last month.