Hampstead Theatre announces two further productions in its 2021 season

Hampstead Theatre has unveiled two further shows in its 2021 plans.

The venue will revive Tennessee Williams' The Two Character Play from 17 July to 28 August, directed by Sam Yates (The Phlebotomist). On the creative team are designer Rosanna Vize, lighting designer Lee Curran, sound designer Dan Balfour, video designer Akhila Krishnan, movement director Malik Nashad Sharpe and assistant director Lizzie Manwaring. Williams' piece is partly autobiographical and first premiered at Hampstead Theatre in 1967.

Tom Wells' new play Big, Big Sky will have its world premiere at the Hampstead Downstairs from 30 July to 11 September, directed by Tessa Walker. Exploring the way in which nature affects our ideas of family, friendship and romance, the piece will star Jennifer Daley, Jessica Jolleys, Matt Sutton and Sam Newton, with a creative team including designer Bob Bailey, lighting designer Jai Morjaria and sound designer Laura Howard.

Both productions will feature socially distanced seating and audience caps for the duration of their runs, even if there is a further easing to national restrictions.

Artistic director and joint chief executive of Hampstead Theatre Roxana Silbert said: "Hampstead Theatre has historically embraced playwrights at all stages of their careers.

"Tennessee Williams was at the height of his when he chose to offer the world premiere of The Two Character Play, a very personal play, to James Roose Evans to direct. It speaks volumes of the regard in which he held Hampstead as a leading artistic space for experimental work and I am excited by Sam's vision for this gem from our Originals series.

"Tom Wells' play is a very different theatrical voice: naturalistic, understated, bursting with humour and humanity. I'm thrilled he has also trusted us with his Hampstead debut, the world premiere of Big Big Sky, which continues his longstanding collaboration with Hampstead's newly appointed associate director, Tessa Walker."