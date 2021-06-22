Hamnet novel to be adapted into a film

Shakespeare just can't stay away from the screen!

Maggie O'Farrell's award-winning book Hamnet, which won the 2020 Women's Prize for Fiction, will be adapted into a film, with a screenplay by Chiara Atik.

Produced by Amblin, Hera Pictures and Neal Street Productions (The Lehman Trilogy on stage), the film will be produced by Liza Marshall, Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris.

The piece follows Shakespeare's wife Agnes, who has to grapple with the death of her only son Hamnet while her husband is down in London. The piece also flashes back to follow the original courtship of the pair. It was longlisted for the Carnegie Medal and was shortlisted for the Walter Scott Prize.

Casting, creatives and release dates are to be revealed.