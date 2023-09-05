Hamnet announces full West End cast and extension

Full casting has been revealed for the West End transfer of Hamnet, based on Maggie O’Farrell’s hit novel, as the piece extends its run in the capital.

Adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Erica Whyman, the piece moves from the Swan Theatre in Stratford to the Garrick Theatre in London. It follows the enigmatic yet savvy Agnes, a woman who becomes the wife to a man later known as the most well-known playwright of all time.

The production will feature set and costume design by Tom Piper, lighting by Prema Mehta, music by Oğuz Kaplangi, sound design by Simon Baker, movement by Ayse Tashkiran, dramaturgy by Pippa Hill, fights by Kate Waters and casting by Amy Ball CDG.

Set to appear in the show will be Gabriel Akuwudike (Bartholomew), Phoebe Campbell (Susanna), Mhairi Gayer (Tilly/Caterina/Landlady) and Liza Sadovy (Mary).

Reprising their roles from the RSC’s Stratford-upon-Avon run are Sarah Belcher (Joan), Will Brown (Burbage/Father John), Ajani Cabey (Hamnet), Frankie Hastings (Eliza/Customer), Karl Haynes (Ned), Alex Jarrett (Judith), Madeleine Mantock (Agnes Hathaway), Hannah McPake (Jude), Tom Varey (William Shakespeare) and Peter Wight (John/Will Kempe), Haydn Burke and Faye Campbell complete the cast as off-stage understudies.

Beginning previews on 30 September, the show is now set to play until 17 February at the Garrick.