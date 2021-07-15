Hamlet with Ian McKellen extends Theatre Royal Windsor run

The age-blind production of Hamlet starring Ian McKellen has extended its run by three weeks, it has been revealed.

Produced by Bill Kenwright, Hamlet is currently in previews and runs until 25 September. It will be followed by Martin Sherman's adaptation of Anton Chekov's The Cherry Orchard, with McKellen playing Firs the elderly manservant. The Cherry Orchard has shuffled back its run dates, now presented from 1 October to 13 November.

The cast for both plays also includes Francesca Annis (Ghost and Ranevskaya), Steven Berkoff (Polonius), Emmanuella Cole (Laertes), Alis Wyn Davies (Ophelia), Jenny Seagrove (Gertrude), Ben Allen, Llinos Daniel, Ashley D Gayle, Nick Howard-Brown, Jonathan Hyde, Asif Khan, Lee Knight and Missy Malek.

The creative team also includes set designer Lee Newby, costume designer Loren Elstein, lighting designer Zoe Spurr and composer and sound designer Adam Cork.