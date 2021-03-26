Hamilton's Australia premiere releases first-look footage

Two minutes of Hamilton Australia footage have been released.

The award-winning musical, which had been closed down across the world due to the pandemic, is being presented for the first time in over a year at the Lyric Theatre in Sydney.

Leading the Australian production are Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, alongside Lyndon Watts as Aaron Burr, Chloé Zuel as Eliza, Akinda Edmonds as Angelica and Matu Ngaropo as George Washington.

You can watch the cast perform the opening number, "Alexander Hamilton", here:

The stage production of Hamilton, about the creation of the USA and one of its founding fathers, has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

It is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G Lapointe.

You can watch the original Broadway production on Disney Plus here.