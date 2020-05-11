Hamilton's Sharon Rose sings "You Matter Today" from STOP: A New Musical

From isolation, Hamilton star Sharon Rose sings "You Matter Today" from STOP: A New Musical.

Penned by Leo Munby and Annabel Mutale Reed, the show is about four people at a bus stop who each find the strength to overcome problems affecting their mental health and wellbeing.

Munby and Mutale Reed are currently collaborating with West End stars to record songs from STOP, written under the mentorship of Claude-Michel Schönberg.

They said: "With the NHS under more pressure than ever, and lockdown measures placing extra challenges on people with mental health problems, we believe that there has never been a more important time to share STOP.

"We wrote the show with the support of mental health charity SANE, and NHS clinical psychologist Dr Helen Beckwith, and at the time our mission was to give a voice to ordinary people who are struggling with mental health issues. Unsupported, each of the characters at the bus stop could have gone down the wrong path and ended their lives. By taking time to reflect, making human connections, and seeking support, they find a better way."

Our mission for this project is to share the message with as many people as possible; you are not alone, you matter, and you can find a way through even the most difficult times. We are also raising money for SANE and would be grateful for any donation."

You can watch the video below: