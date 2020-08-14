WhatsOnStage Logo
Hamilton lighting designer Howell Binkley has died

The designer was responsible for some of the most successful shows of the last 30 years

Howell Binkley
© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Award-winning lighting designer Howell Binkley has died, it has been confirmed, after a battle with cancer.

Binkley won a Tony Award, a WhatsOnStage Award and an Olivier Award for his lighting design on the powerhouse musical Hamilton, with his work recently being put in front of millions when the show was released on Disney Plus last month.

Hamilton wasn't Binkley's first stage musical with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, the pair previously collaborated on In the Heights, while the lighting designer has other credits including Kiss of The Spider Woman, Parade, The Full Monty, and Jersey Boys (Binkley won a further Tony Award for the last of these).

The creative was also responsible for the lighting design for Come From Away, which recently won the Best New Musical award at the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.

Tributes to Binkley have been submitted online:

