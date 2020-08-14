Hamilton lighting designer Howell Binkley has died

Award-winning lighting designer Howell Binkley has died, it has been confirmed, after a battle with cancer.

Binkley won a Tony Award, a WhatsOnStage Award and an Olivier Award for his lighting design on the powerhouse musical Hamilton, with his work recently being put in front of millions when the show was released on Disney Plus last month.

Hamilton wasn't Binkley's first stage musical with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, the pair previously collaborated on In the Heights, while the lighting designer has other credits including Kiss of The Spider Woman, Parade, The Full Monty, and Jersey Boys (Binkley won a further Tony Award for the last of these).

The creative was also responsible for the lighting design for Come From Away, which recently won the Best New Musical award at the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.

Tributes to Binkley have been submitted online:

Howell and my dad hanging out at my 40th. What a sweet man. A sweet friend. So sad, but so happy to have known you. Rest In Peace Howell. #howellBinkley pic.twitter.com/Yvy2l25DET — Chad Kimball (@chadkimball1) August 14, 2020

A big light just went out on broadway and the West end take a bow Howell Binkley #ripHowellBinkley @wecomefromaway @ComeFromAwayUK @comefromawayto @ComeFromAwayAU — David Shannon (@DShannonmusic) August 14, 2020

RIP to the great lighting designer Howell Binkley. He illuminated so many theatrical worlds. A genius and a gentleman. #HowellBinkley — Joe DiPietro (@joedipietronyc) August 14, 2020

Howell Binkley was a genius and a kind man. — Iain Armitage (@IainLoveTheatre) August 14, 2020