Hamilton picks up 12 Emmy nominations

Just in case it needed some more awards, Hamilton is having a bonner time at the Emmys.

Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and co-lead Leslie Odom Jr earned nominations in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for their performances as Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr.

Co-stars Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, and Jonathan Groff earned nods in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category, with Renée Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category. Thomas Kail was also nominated for his directing.

The show is also nominated in the Variety Special category opposite American Utopia, Bo Burnham: Inside, the West Wing and Friends reunion specials, and Dave Chappelle's 8:46.

These nominations are for the filmed version of the musical, which is currently available on Disney Plus. The show also collected editing, sound mixing and tech directing nods.

West End star Hannah Waddingham picked up a nomination, as did Emma Corrin, who is currently in Anna X in the West End and WhatsOnStage Award-winner Olivia Colman and Cinderella book-writer Emerald Fennell. Mj Rodriguez became the first trans woman to be nominated for a major acting Emmy.

The TV version of Oslo picked up the Outstanding Television Movie award nomination.