Hamilton confirms Golden Globes eligibility and categories

The Disney Plus release of Hamilton will be eligible in the Comedy/Musical categories at the 2021 Golden Globes, according to Variety.

Disney was set to release the filmed version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical in cinemas next year, but it was instead released earlier this year on its streaming service (you can watch it here now by signing up to Disney Plus). Variety reports that stars Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. will be eligible in the lead acting category, with Phillipa Soo and the rest of the cast have landed in supporting categories.

The original Broadway cast members appearing in the film include Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Soo as Eliza Hamilton; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton. The cast also includes Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart, and Ephraim Sykes.

Hamilton — written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, directed by Thomas Kail, and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler — opened at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre on August 6, 2015, and went on to win 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It had its West End premiere at the Victoria Palace Theatre in December 2017.

While Hamilton is eligible at the Golden Globes, its status as a recorded stage production thus far makes it ineligible for Academy Awards – you can read our report on that kettle of fish here.