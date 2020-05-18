Watch Hairspray stars perform a special rendition of "You Can't Stop the Beat"

Stars from across the world came together for an epic performance of "You Can't Stop the Beat" from Hairspray.

The likes of Michael Ball, Harvey Fierstein, Kristin Chenoweth, Jenifer Lewis, Matthew Morrison, Andrea Martin, Nikki Blonsky, Billy Eichner, Lizzie Bea, Andrew Rannells and more all sang the hit finale number from the show, which aims to raise money for the Actor's Fund.

You can donate to the Actor's Fund here.

The show is currently scheduled to be revived at the London Coliseum from the start of September.