Hair outdoor concert announces further casting and extra performance

Blake Patrick Anderson will join the cast of the upcoming outdoor Hair concert shows by the Thames.

The actor, known for his performances in Be More Chill (and also for recent web concert, entitled Wine) will join a cast including Matthew Croke (Aladdin), Danielle Fiamanya (The Color Purple), Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet), Grace Mouat (Six), Millie O'Connell (Be More Chill), Jodie Steele (Heathers) and Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie).

Arlene Phillips will direct the outdoor concert staging of award-winning rock musical from 4 to 6 September – with a brand new matinee show added for the final day, with all tickets for other performances now sold out.

The concert show has musical direction by Katy Richardson, design by David Shields, lighting design by Andrew Exeter and sound design by Dan Samson.

The piece has book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado with music by Galt MacDermot, and tells the story of a group of anti-war, politically active, long-haired hippies in the 1960s. It has numbers including "Good Morning, Star Shine", "Let the Sunshine In" and "Aquarius".

It features as part of the Turbine's outdoor season – you can find out more here.