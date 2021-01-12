Guildford's G Live to be used as vaccination centre as HQ Theatres reveals plans to repurpose venues

G Live in Guildford will, from today, be used as a vaccination centre for those in the area.

The venue hopes to vaccinate around 8,500 people per week, with the operation being overseen by local GPs. Venue operator HQ Theatres has revealed that, thanks to ongoing discussions with the NHS, many of its spaces may be temporarily repurposed over the coming weeks to provide assistance for the vaccination effort.

Julian Russell, CEO of HQ Theatres says: "The NHS contacted us before Christmas to discuss the practicalities of using a number of our venues for the vaccination programme. They've worked closely, and quickly, with our superb venue teams to get everything ready and we're obviously thrilled, after months of closure, to be able to support the rollout of the vaccination programme. We can't wait to get back to what we do best – and this is another step on the road to recovery."

A number of other locations have also begun to be used for vaccinations – you can read more about them here.

The vaccination programme began in earnest last month, with aims for upwards of 13 million individuals (those in the most vulnerable categories) hoping to be inoculated by mid February.