Grease to return to London's Dominion Theatre in 2022

Exclusive: Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey's beloved musical Grease is officially returning to the West End next year.

Directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, the London production is set to run at the Dominion Theatre, where it previously played a West End engagement from 1993 before then transferring to the Cambridge Theatre in 1996.

Lead producer Colin Ingram commented: "This is the first new production of Grease in the West End for 29 years, so we are excited to be bringing this grittier version to the Dominion Theatre. All the familiar songs from the film are included, plus some of the songs and script from the very first production which will be new to audiences. Directed by the brilliant Nikolai Foster and choreographed by the legendary Arlene Phillips, they have done an incredible job of reimagining one of the most popular musicals of all time, to make it feel fresh, entertaining and celebratory – something we all need right now."

Alongside Foster and Phillips' work, the production also includes designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and Richard Brooker and casting by David Grindrod. The team of producers includes Colin Ingram for InTheatre Productions, Donovan Mannato, Playing Field, Gavin Kalin, and Curve.

Grease first debuted in Chicago in 1971 ahead of its Broadway premiere in 1972, racking up a total of seven Tony Award nominations. The musical's London premiere followed in 1973, starring Richard Gere as Danny Zuko, with the most recent West End revival opening at the Piccadilly Theatre in 2007.

Other famous names to appear in the initial Broadway run of Grease include the likes of Patrick Swayze, Peter Gallagher and John Travolta, who famously went on to star opposite Olivia Newton-John in the 1978 film adaptation. The iconic movie is still the fourth highest-grossing live action musical in history.

Featuring all the hits from "Greased Lightnin'" and "You're The One That I Want" to "Hopelessly Devoted To You" and "Summer Nights", the production is set to begin previews at the Dominion on 3 May 2022, ahead of an official opening night on 10 May.

Casting will be announced in due course.