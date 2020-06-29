New graduate theatre training programme to run in Wembley from September

A new graduate training programme to help arts professionals work on performance skills on a weekly basis will launch in September.

Called the London Theatre Runway and based at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, the programme offers weekend morning classes for recent graduates or professionals who want to hone their skills.

Participants can join for a full year or on a termly basis depending on personal need.

Providing lessons during the programme will be a variety of directors, choreographers, casting directors and more including Jim Arnold CDG, Karen Bruce, Aletta Collins, Hannah Chissick, Alistair David, Bill Deamer, Nikolai Foster, Natalie Gallacher CDG, David Grindrod CDG, Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Lucy Jenkins CDG, Ellen Kane, Rachel Kavanaugh, Rachel O'Riordan, Adam Penford, Jessica Ronane CDG, Jeremy Sams, Sarah Travis, Gareth Valentine, Anne Vosser, Roy Alexander Weise, Tara Wilkinson, Nick Winston and Matthew Xia.

Award-nominated choreographer Matt Cole, one of the founders of London Theatre Runway said: "The Saturday sessions are all about training and keeping fit and ready for the next challenge. They are specifically geared towards strength and technique in all disciplines – singing, acting and dance.

"The Sunday classes are where this programme becomes unique as they are geared toward connecting you to the industry and putting you in front of the highest level of industry professionals – they are the best of the best in their field and will be working with you to help you take your career to the next level."

Those interested can find out more here.