Gatsby musical at Southwark Playhouse – first look

Have a first look at the musical version of The Great Gatsby.

Appearing are Jodie Steele (Heathers) as Daisy Buchanan, Ross William Wild (Million Dollar Quartet) as Jay Gatsby, Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as Nick Carraway, Bradley Clarkson (Dreamcoats & Petticoats) as Tom Buchanan, Robert Grose (Kinky Boots) as Woolfe, Oliver Mawdsley (Miss Nightingale) as Owl Eyes, Freddie Love (Carmen) as Jordan Baker, Julie Yammanee (Priscilla Queen of the Desert) as Myrtle Wilson, Juan Lobo (In the Heights) as George Wilson, Tristan Pegg (The Merry Wives of Windsor) and Ash Weir as ensemble/cover.

Written and directed by Linnie Reedman, Gatsby: The Musical features music by Joe Evans, arrangements and orchestrations by Henry Brennan, musical direction by Victoria Calver, choreography by Chris Whittaker, associate choreography by Marcus J Foreman, lighting design by Dominic Warwick, set design by Isabella Van Braeckel, costume design by Belle Mundi, company stage management by Ela Schmid, sound consultation by Lugh Horner, sound operation by Anja Urban, production photography by Lidia Crisafulli and production consultation by Elliot Pritchard.

The show is based on F Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel, though here with the focus placed on the character of Daisy rather than the titular maverick, who lives in an opulent yet lovelorn '20s New York.

The piece runs from 8 December to 8 January 2021 at Southwark Playhouse.

Bradley Clarkson, Jodie Steele (Daisy Buchanan, Tom Buchanan)

Freddie Love (Jordan Baker)

Jodie Steele (Daisy Buchanan)

Jodie Steele, Ross William Wild (Daisy Buchanan, Jay Gatsby)

Jodie Steele, Ross William Wild (Daisy Buchanan, Jay Gatsby)

Jodie Steele, Ross William Wild (Daisy Buchanan, Jay Gatsby)

Jodie Steele, Ross William Wild (Daisy Buchanan, Jay Gatsby)

Juan Lobo (George Wilson)

Juan Lobo, Julie Yammanee (George and Myrtle Wilson)

Luke Bayer (Nick Carraway)

Luke Bayer (Nick Carraway)

Oliver Mawdsley (Owl Eyes)

Oliver Mawdsley (Owl Eyes)

Oliver Mawdsley, Ash Weir, Julie Yammanee, Freddie Love (Owl Eyes, Ensemble, Myrtle, Jordan Baker)

Robert Grose (Woolfe)

Robert Grose, Jodie Steele (Daisy Buchanan, Woolfe)

Ross William Wild (Jay Gatsby)

Ross William Wild, Jodie Steele, Robert Grose (Jay Gatsby, Daisy Buchanan, Woolfe)

